Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.52 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.76B (+16.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, regn has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.