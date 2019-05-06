Denbury Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $314.49M (-11.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dnr has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.