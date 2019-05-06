Vericel Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.51M (+24.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vcel has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.