Jacobs Engineering Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.13B (-20.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jec has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.