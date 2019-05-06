Eagle Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+32.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $47.03M (+0.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, egrx has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.