Cinemark Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-49.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $691.51M (-11.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cnk has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.