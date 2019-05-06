Northwest Natural Holding Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 (-4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $250.06M (-5.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nwn has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.