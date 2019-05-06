TripAdvisor Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $387.27M (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, trip has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward.