Health insurers/hospital operators in green as bargain hunters move in

Hospital operators, health insurers and managed care providers are, for the most part, bucking the broad market's down day as bargain hunters take advantage of the "Medicare-for-All"- stoked selloff, under the (correct) assumption that it has no chance of becoming law.
Selected tickers: Universal Health Services (UHS +0.7%); Surgery Partners (SGRY -0.2%); SunLink Health Systems (SSY +0.9%); Select Medical Holdings (SEM +2%); Quorum Health (QHC +1%); Tenet Healthcare (THC +3.7%); Community Health Systems (CYH); HCA (HCA +0.9%); Humana (HUM -0.2%); eHealth (EHTH +4.9%); Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ +11.8%); WellCare Health Plans (WCG +0.2%); UnitedHealth Group (UNH +1.4%); Triple-S Management (GTS +0.4%); Civitas Solutions (CIVI); Cigna (CI +2.4%); Centene (CNC +1.2%); Anthem (ANTM +1.4%)
