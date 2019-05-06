Diamondback Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (-17.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $893.16M (+86.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fang has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.