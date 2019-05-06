NCR Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

NCR (NYSE:NCR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.52B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ncr has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.