Papa John's Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-52.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $384.67M (-10.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pzza has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.