Tyson gears up for alternative protein play

Tyson (TSN +2.3%) is prepping to enter the alternative proteins space on a limited basis this summer and on a larger scale in the fall.
"We're well positioned to capture growth in this space. We have a deep understanding of how to develop new products, brands and categories, and our distribution reach will allow us to move quickly into the marketplace," said Tyson CEO Noel White on the earnings conference call this morning (transcript).
Tyson backed out of its investment in Beyond Meat (BYND +5.5%) just ahead of the disruptor's IPO due to its own meatless play. The rush by investors into Beyond Meat has pushed its market cap higher than that of Sanderson Farms (SAFM +0.8%).
