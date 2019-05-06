Cornerstone OnDemand Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+35.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $135.51M (+1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, csod has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.