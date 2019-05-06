Grand Canyon Education Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.49 (-2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $195.6M (-29.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lope has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.