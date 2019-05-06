Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (+8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.29B (+5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ato has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.