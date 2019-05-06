Tidewater urged by activist investor to 'tackle the challenges' it faces

Activist shareholder Raging Capital sends a letter to Tidewater's (TDW -1.9% ) board expressing concerns about the company and urging immediate attention to "tackle the challenges" it faces.

Raging Capital, which owns ~7% of TDW shares, commends the company "for its leading quality, scale and young age of its global fleet and its best-in-industry balance sheet" but expresses several concerns it says the company "must urgently address [to] capitalize on its enormous opportunities."

The hedge fund notes concerns about TDW's "historic reputation as slow moving and bureaucratic, high G&A costs per vessel, inefficiency of the current balance sheet structure, unwieldy board size, the board's lack of material ownership of the Issuer and the absence of a clear, incisive and focused short and long-term strategy."