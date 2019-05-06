Citi closes CitiCross `dark pool' - Reuters

A Citigroup (C -0.4% ) unit has shut one of its private stock trading venues, also called dark pools, as part of a review of the bank's equities business, Reuters reports.

Citigroup Global Markets' CitiCross alternative trading system stopped operations on April 30, according to an SEC filing.

“We have decided to shut down the CitiCross ATS as part of a strategic review of our equities business. We continue to invest in talent and technology to drive wallet share growth in global equities,” Citi spokesman Scott Helfman told Reuters in a statement.

Citi still operates a block trading ATS called CitiBLOC.