Williams needs New York, New Jersey water permits for NESE gas pipeline

Williams Cos. (WMB -0.2% ) says it still needs water certifications from New York and New Jersey before it can start building the Northeast Supply Enhancement natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to New York.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday approved construction of the 400M cf/day project to expand WMB's existing Transco nat gas pipeline.

WMB says it could start building the ~$1B NESE project in fall 2019 after it receives regulatory approvals.

WMB says statutory deadlines to issue water quality certifications are May 15 for the New York Department of Environmental Conservation and June 20 for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.