Buy software on trade sell-off - Evercore

Software stocks are feeling pressure from the increased US-China trade tensions even though most have little exposure to China.
For this reason, Evercore analyst Kirk Materne writes that the sell-off is a good time to buy.
S&P 500 application software index is down 0.6% but dropped as much as 2.5% after President Trump threatened additional tariffs.
Decliners include Salesforce (CRM -0.8%), Autodesk (ADSK -1.3%), Carbon Black (CBLK -2.7%), Tableau (DATA -2%), and Pluralsight (PS -1.7%).
