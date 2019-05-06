Buy software on trade sell-off - Evercore

Software stocks are feeling pressure from the increased US-China trade tensions even though most have little exposure to China.

For this reason, Evercore analyst Kirk Materne writes that the sell-off is a good time to buy.

S&P 500 application software index is down 0.6% but dropped as much as 2.5% after President Trump threatened additional tariffs.

Decliners include Salesforce (CRM -0.8% ), Autodesk (ADSK -1.3% ), Carbon Black (CBLK -2.7% ), Tableau (DATA -2% ), and Pluralsight (PS -1.7% ).

