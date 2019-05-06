PREIT gets an upgrade; Hercules gets cut

Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) jumps 7.2% after Boenning Scattergood upgrades the stock to outperform from neutral and ValuEngine changed its rating to sell from strong sell.

Hercules Capital (HTGC +0.4% ) was cut to market perform from outperform by Wells Fargo.

OFS Capital (OFS -1% ) was trimmed to neutral from buy at Ladenburg Thalmann.

Santander Consumer USA (SC -0.7% ) was also downgraded to neutral from buy by Compass Point.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG -1% ) gets cut to neutral from buy by Compass Point.

Deutsche Bank downgrades Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREY -2.1% ) to hold from buy.

Hovde Group starts covering First Bank (FRBA -0.2% ) with an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target.