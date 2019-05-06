Luckin Coffee sets initial IPO terms

Luckin Coffee (LK) discloses that it expects to offer 34.5M shares in its IPO at a price range of $15 to $17.

The Chinese coffee delivery upstart will raise $552M at the midpoint of the range and $586.5M at the upepr end.

For 2018, Luckin generated revenue of $125M and realized a net loss of $238M. As of March 31, the company had 2,370 total stores, consisting of 2,163 pick-up stores, 109 relax stores and 98 delivery kitchens.

Luckin doesn't name Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) directly as a rival in the filing, but says we face "intense competition" in China's coffee industry from mainly coffee shop operators.

SEC F-1

Previously: Luckin Coffee files for U.S. IPO (April 22)