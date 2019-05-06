Facebook updates video ranking; removes Russian accounts

Facebook (FB -0.7% ) updates the video ranks to prioritize "1) loyalty and intent, 2) video and viewing durations and 3) originality."

The changes will affect video distribution across the Facebook platform from the News Feed to Facebook Watch.

In other news, FB reveals removing 97 Facebook accounts, Pages and Groups that participated in coordinated inauthentic behavior as part of a Russian network that focused on Ukraine.

About 34K people followed one of the Pages and 86K joined at least one of the Groups.