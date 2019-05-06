Welltower combines chairman and CEO roles

Welltower's (WELL -0.5% ) board named Thomas DeRosa, its CEO, to the additional position of chairman on May 2, after deciding it's in the best interest of the company to combine the chairman and CEO roles, it disclosed in an SEC filing.

Jeffrey Donahue, who was previously Welltower's chairman, was designated independent lead director.

In addition, Timothy Naughton resigned from his role as director of the company, effective May 2, 2019.

