Exxon sues Cuban companies for $280M over confiscated property

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.1% ) has sued two Cuban companies in U.S. federal court in hopes of recovering $280M under a newly revived provision that permits legal action by U.S. citizens or entities against companies doing business on property that was confiscated by the Cuban government.

The lawsuit says the Cuban companies use and profit from property, including oil refineries and service stations, that an XOM predecessor company owned before it was seized in 1960 by the Castro government.

"This filing is significant. This is the fifth-largest company in the world using Title III of the Libertad Act to sue a company owned by the government of Cuba," says the president of the U.S.-Cuba Trade and Economic Council.