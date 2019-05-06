Wells Fargo reps contacts Bridgewater's Murray regarding CEO job - WSJ

Representatives of Wells Fargo (WFC -0.1% ) recently contacted Bridgewater Associates co-CEO Eileen Murray about the bank's CEO role, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

As part of the process, the bank's representatives also called people close to Murray.

Murray has discussed potential roles at a number of companies in recent years, including Uber Technologies when it was looking for a new CEO less than two years ago.

The search for a new CEO at Wells Fargo is still in its early stages, and recruiters have contacted a range of potential candidates, people familiar with the matter said.

