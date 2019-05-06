Weaker U.S. steel, higher iron ore prices weigh on Ternium, JPM says

Latin American steelmaker Ternium (TX +0.7% ) edges higher despite receiving a downgrade at J.P. Morgan to Neutral from Overweight with a $30 price target, cut from $39, citing weaker U.S. steel prices coupled with higher slab sales which should continue to pressure the company's sales growth.

Higher iron ore prices following the Brumadinho tragedy in Brazil also skews TX's cost pressures to the upside, potentially further deteriorating its margins, adds the firm, which cuts its 2019 EBITDA outlook by 15% to $1.9B.