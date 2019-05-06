Credit Suisse sees near-term overhang on Tapestry

Credit Suisse lowers estimates on Tapestry (TPR +1% ) after noting some softness with the Kate Spade business.

"We’re disappointed in the pace of the Kate turn, and realize the risk of TPR lowering the Kate SSS outlook creates a NT stock overhang," notes the CS analyst Michael Binetti.

"That said, if we’re right that the Kate issues are merely due to an overlyaggressive timetable, we think the stock is overly discounting TPR’s ability to read/react to initial stumbles, and to its ability run a premium handbag brand profitably longer term," he adds.

Credit Suisse lowers its price target on TPR to $42 from $5, while keeping an Outperform rating.