SunTrust weighs in on Google's Criteo impact

Google's forthcoming cookie-tracking tools are "incremental negative" for Criteo (CRTO +1.3%) and less so for Rubicon (RUBI -0.5%), according to SunTrust.
Analyst Matthew Thornton: "Conversely, if new tools are not turned on by default and are not easy to use or require multiple-steps, then this should be an incremental positive for CRTO and to a much much lesser extent RUBI."
He maintains a Hold rating and $24 PT on Criteo.
Other potentially impacted stocks: LiveRamp (RAMP -0.7%) and Trade Desk (TTD -2.7%).
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox