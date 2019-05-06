SunTrust weighs in on Google's Criteo impact

Google's forthcoming cookie-tracking tools are "incremental negative" for Criteo (CRTO +1.3% ) and less so for Rubicon (RUBI -0.5% ), according to SunTrust.

Analyst Matthew Thornton: "Conversely, if new tools are not turned on by default and are not easy to use or require multiple-steps, then this should be an incremental positive for CRTO and to a much much lesser extent RUBI."

He maintains a Hold rating and $24 PT on Criteo.