Oil reverses to close higher amid rising U.S.-Iran tensions

Crude oil futures closed higher in a volatile session as rising Middle East tensions ended up outweighing Pres. Trump's threat that he may raise tariffs on Chinese goods: July WTI settled +0.5% to $62.25/bbl after spilling as low as $60.04, and July Brent ended +0.6% to $71.24/bbl after hitting a low of $68.79.

The U.S. said over the weekend it is deploying a carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Middle East to send a clear message to Iran that any attack on U.S. interests or its allies will be met with "unrelenting force."

Also, China reportedly is still preparing to send a delegation to Washington for trade talks despite Trump’s threat.

"As the developments have been digested today, the flurry of Trump tweets are being seen more as a negotiating tactic that has the potential to end the trade war rather than make it worse," says Sevens Report co-editor Tyler Richey, also noting the bounce off the key $60/bbl support level for WTI. "As a result, oil futures turned solidly higher into the afternoon on elevated volumes."

Also, Saudi Aramco reportedly raised prices for Asian and European customers while cutting those to the U.S., which some analyst interpret as a signal that the Saudis are not in a rush to increase oil supply ahead of next month’s OPEC meeting.

