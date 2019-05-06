NRF warns again on tariffs impact

The National Retail Federation issues a statement on the impact of new tariffs on China.

"A sudden tariff increase with less than a week’s notice would severely disrupt U.S. businesses, especially small companies that have limited resources to mitigate the impact. If the administration follows through on this threat, American consumers will face higher prices and U.S. jobs will be lost," warns the NRF.

"If the administration wants to put more pressure on China, it should form a multinational coalition with our allies who share our concerns," adds the retail trade association.

