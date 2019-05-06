Fed notes more risky debt issuance, lower credit standards

The Federal Reserve observes risky debt issuance has picked up recently, though refinancing activity has decreased because of "somewhat elevated spreads," according to the central bank's semi-annual Financial Stability Report.

Meanwhile, "credit standards for new leveraged loans appear to have deteriorated further over the past six months," the report says.

"Elevated business debt, easy lending standards, and strong risk appetite poses a vulnerability that potentially increases the downside risk to broader economic activity."

Still, overall, banks appear "well positioned" to deal with exposures and regulatory capital ratios for insurance companies remain high.

