Volkswagen sizing up buying interest in MAN Energy Solutions - Reuters

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) has approached several companies to gauge interest in buying MAN Energy Solutions, which makes large diesel engines for ships and power generators, Reuters reports.

VW has not yet started a formal sales process or appointed an advisor for a sale but has contacted rivals in the engine manufacturing business such as Cummins (NYSE:CMI), Wartsila and P-E owned Jenbacher, according to the report.

Analysts say MAN Energy could achieve a valuation of ~€3B ($3.36B) in a potential sale.

The business also makes turbochargers used in the oil and gas industry, and in 2018 reported operating earnings of €133M on sales of €3.1B.