Advertising misfire impacts Nautilus

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) reports sales fell off 26% in Q1 as a big drop in Bowflex Max Trainer product sales factored in. "Our analysis has confirmed the root cause as sub-optimal advertising creative resulting in low awareness and insufficient communication of the product's differentiated digital capabilities," says Nautilus CEO Carl Johnson on the development.

Retail sales were down 14.4% during the quarter, primarily due to lower order volume from certain customers reducing their inventory stocking levels.

An operating loss of $10.2M was recorded during the quarter vs. a gain of $10.7M a year ago.

