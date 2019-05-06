New York Mortgage Trust Q1 benefits from spread tightening

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) posts an economic return of 5.3% for Q1 and an annualized economic return of 21.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Book value per common share of $5.75 at March 31, 2019 rose from $5.65 at Dec. 31, 2018.

"The company’s earnings not only benefited from spread tightening during the quarter, but were also spurred by the impact for a full quarter of the company’s $944.2M of fourth-quarter credit investments, much of which was funded in December," said Chairman and CEO Steven Mumma.

Q1 net interest income of $26.2M and portfolio net interest margin of 2.40% vs. $21.9M and 2.30% in Q4 2018, with the improvement in net interest income driven by the increase of $604.3M in average interest earning assets in residential credit and multifamily credit portfolios.

Q1 EPS of 21 cents increased from 2 cents in Q4 and 20 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on May 7 at 9:00 AM ET.

