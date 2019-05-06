GW Pharma's Epidiolex successful in late-stage study in another rare type of epilepsy

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) is up 4% after hours on its Q1 beat and on a successful Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Epidiolex (cannabidiol) in patients with a rare and severe type of childhood epilepsy called tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC).

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in seizure frequency from baseline compared to placebo (p=0.0009). The company says this is the first pivotal study evaluating the 25 mg/kg/day and the 50 mg/kg/day doses.

It plans to file a supplemental marketing application in the U.S. in Q4.