Margins drop at Del Taco

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) reports comparable sales fell 0.1% in Q1.

The company's restaurant contribution margin fell to 15.8% vs. 18.4% a year ago. An approximate 0.9% unfavorable impact from the adoption of the new lease accounting standard factored in.

Looking ahead, Del Taco expects FY19 revenue of $517M to $527M vs. $517M consensus and EPS of $0.47 to $0.52 vs. $0.50 consensus.

Shares of Del Taco are down 3.42% AH to $11.31.

