Stocks erase most early losses as U.S.-China trade deal hopes hold up

Stocks staged an impressive comeback, recovering nearly all of their early losses as investors bet China and the U.S. will strike a trade deal despite Pres. Trump's threat to hike tariffs.

"What happened overnight is a bit of posturing on both sides," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors, who believes both sides want to reach a deal. "It's a short-term hiccup in a longer-term move up from the market."

Stocks gradually recovered throughout the day after the Dow had plunged as much as 471 points in early trading to finish just 66 points lower, or -0.2%; the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.

Even so, 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors ended lower, led by declines in materials (-1.4%), industrials (-0.9%) and technology (-0.7%), three areas with heavy exposure to China; health care (+0.6%) was the lone group to finish higher.

The energy sector (-0.1%) showed relative strength as a turnaround in crude oil prices amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran provided support; WTI settled +0.5% at $62.25/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices closed higher but lost steam as equities regained buying interest; the two-year yield fell a basis point to 2.31% and the 10-year yield dropped 3 bps to 2.50%.