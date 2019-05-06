Glu -5% despite Q1 revenue beat

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) drops 5.1% after Q1 results beat revenue estimates with an 18% Y/Y growth and in-line EPS.

The Q2 outlook has bookings from $100M to $102M, and the FY19 view has $445M to $455M.

Q1 bookings grew 7% Y/Y to $92.6M.

Gross margin was 64% compared to the 62.3% in last year's quarter.

The company says it saw positive early results from the global rollout of Design Home meta features.

Upcoming titles (May to August launch): WWE Universe, Diner DASH Adventures, and Disney Sorcerer’s Area.

