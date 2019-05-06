Chesapeake Utilities' Del-Mar Energy Pathway wins positive FERC report

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) says the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a positive environmental assessment of its Del-Mar Energy Pathway Project in Delaware and Maryland.

CPK says its $37M project would add 12 miles of natural gas pipeline in Delaware and nearly seven miles of pipeline in Maryland.

The new pipeline and related facilities would provide 11.8M cf/day of additional natural gas firm transportation service and 2.5M cf of off-peak transportation service to CPK's natural gas distribution subsidiaries on the Delmarva Peninsula.