Brighthouse Q1 annuity sales rise 36% Y/Y

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Q1 adjusted EPS, excluding a $27M unfavorable item, of $2.21, beats the average analyst estimate of $2.07.

Book value per share, excluding preferred stock and AOCI, of $111.18 at March 31, 2019 increased from $107.26 at March 31, 2018.

Q1 total revenue -- which includes net investment losses of $11M and net derivative losses of $1.30B -- was $691M; compares with $4.03B in Q4 2018 and $1.82B a year ago.

Q1 revenue before NIGL and NDGL was $2.01B vs. $2.07B in Q4 and $2.15B a year ago.

Annuity sales rose 36% from a year earlier and 1% sequentially.

Q1 adjusted earnings by segment vs. Q4 2018 and Q1 2018:

Annuities -- $295M vs. $175M in prior quarter and $226M in year-ago quarter.

Life -- $25M vs. $64M vs. $66M.

Run-off -- loss of $36M vs. adjusted earnings of $18M in Q4 and $50M in Q1 2018.

Q1 adjusted net investment income of $811M vs. $863M in Q4 2018 and $825M in Q1 2018.

Conference call on May 7 at 8:00 AM ET.

