Avid Tech +9% on Q1 beats, financing

Avid Tech (NASDAQ:AVID) soars 9% after Q1 beats with 6% Y/Y revenue growth.

The company also reported a financing agreement amendment with $100M in additional bank debt at a reduced interest rate and improved terms, which will provide flexible capital through May 2023. AVID will use the proceeds to purchase 2% convertible notes due June 2020.

In-line Q2 guidance has revenue from $97M to $105M (consensus: $101.98M). The FY19 outlook has revenue from $420M to $430M (consensus: $424.22M) and adjusted EBITDA of $60M to $65M.

Press release.

Previously: Avid beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (May 6)