Tanger Factory updates FFO guidance for asset sales

Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) updates its year FFO guidance to $2.22-$2.28 per share vs. pror range of $2.31-$2.37, citing limited NOI contribution from assets that were recently sold.

Guidance assumes same-center NOI of -2.00% to -2.75%, the same as its prior range.

Q1 FFO of $55.9M, or 57 cents per share, in-line with the consensus estimate, comares with $59.3M, or 60 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Q1 consolidated portfolio occupancy of 95.4% on March 31, 2019 receded from 95.9% on March 31, 2018.

Q1 consolidated portfolio NOI fell 0.8%.

Tanger completed the sale of four non-core outlet centers for total gross proceeds of $130.5M on March 29, 2019.

Conference call on May 7 at 8:30 AM ET.

