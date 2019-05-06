Pioneer Natural tops Q1 estimates, closes sale to become Permian 'pure play'

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) +2.3% after-hours as it easily beats analyst expectations for Q1 earnings and revenues as Permian Basin production stays strong.

PXD says Q1 Permian Basin oil production averaged 203K bbl/day with total Permian output averaging 320K boe/day, both above the top end of company guidance.

PXD maintains its full-year Permian drilling, completions and facilities capital budget range of $2.8B-$3.1B, which it expects will be fully funded with $3.75B in forecast 2019 cash flow.

The company maintains its plan to operate an average of 21-23 horizontal rigs in the Permian Basin during 2019, and expects to place 265-290 wells on production, compared to 270 wells placed on production during 2018, with an average estimated ultimate recovery of ~1.6M boe/well.

At this activity level, PXD expects to deliver 2019 Permian production of 320K-335K boe/day and 203K-213K bbl/day for 12%-17% growth over 2018 levels.

PXD says it closed the sale of its Eagle Ford shale and remaining south Texas assets to Ensign Natural Resources for $475M, making it a Permian "pure play."

PXD also expects corporate restructuring efforts will save as much as $100M/year in G&A costs and create a flatter organization.