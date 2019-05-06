Granite Point Mortgage Q1 net income increases

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Q1 net interest income of $26.1M, missing the consensus estimate of $26.9M, increased from $21.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 core EPS of $18.0M, or 37 cents per basic common share; Q1 net income of $17.0M, or 34 cents per diluted share, rose from $14.6M, or 33 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Book value of $18.81 per common share.

After the quarter-end, Granite Point generated a pipeline of senior CRE loans, with total commitments of over $230M and initial fundings of over $210M, which have either closed or are in the closing process, subject to fallout.

Conference call on May 7 at 10:00 AM ET.

