Mosaic cuts full-year earnings guidance, sending shares skidding

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) -2.6% after-hours as it issues in-line Q1 earnings but lowers full-year earnings guidance, now seeing EPS of $1.50-$2.00 vs. $2.10-$2.50 previously and $2.20 analyst consensus estimate.

MOS reports Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $430M, compared to $399M in the prior year period, but reduces its full-year EBITDA guidance to $2B-$2.3B from $2.2B-$2.4B previously, reflecting the impact of curtailments and higher costs associated with the impact of new tailings dam regulations in Brazil, the increase in Canadian resource taxes, and delayed recovery in phosphate margins.

MOS says higher costs affected all its businesses during Q1, including costs associated with impacts of weather in North America and regulatory changes in Brazil.

Three Mosaic Fertilizantes mines are currently curtailed as the company executes its plan to meet new regulatory requirements for tailings dams; MOS expects to ship as much as 600K mt of rock from its Peruvian mine, replacing ~40% of the Brazilian mines' normal output.

Also, depending upon the timing of the mines' return to full operation, MOS plans to ship up to 300K incremental mt of finished phosphates from its Florida production facilities to Brazilian customers.

MOS expects the higher delivered cost of Miski Mayo rock, combined with the costs of underutilization of mines and chemical plants, to raise expenses by $50M in Q2 and as much as $100M in the full year.