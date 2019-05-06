Occidental investor plans to vote against board due to Anadarko bid

T. Rowe Price says it will vote against the Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) board at Friday's annual shareholders meeting because the company will not allow shareholders to vote on its hostile bid for Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), which T. Rowe Price and other shareholders oppose.

OXY over the weekend upped the cash component of its $38B bid to acquire APC, which removed a requirement for OXY shareholders to approve the deal; CEO Vicki Hollub says the decision to raise the cash portion was designed to provide clarity of closing for APC that the deal would go ahead.

"We don’t feel we have any choice," T. Rowe Price fund manager John Linehan tells Reuters. "We really struggle to understand the logic of not putting a transformational deal to your shareholder base."

T. Rowe Price is OXY's sixth largest shareholder, holding 21.1M shares as of Dec. 31, as well as 865K APC shares and 8M in Chevron (NYSE:CVX), which has a competing bid for APC.