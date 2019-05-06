SolarEdge surges after strong Q1 result, upside Q2 revenue guidance

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) +16.5% after-hours as it reports a solid Q1 earnings beat and a 29% Y/Y rise in revenues, including record revenues from solar products of $253M, while guiding Q2 revenues above analyst expectations.

SEDG says Q1 non-GAAP gross margin climbed to 32.8% from 30.9% in Q4 2018 but fell from 38.4% in the year-ago quarter.

For Q2, SEDG sees revenues of $310M-$320M vs. $281M analyst consensus estimate; the company expects Q2 overall gross margin of 32%-34% and gross margin from sale of solar products of 33%-35%