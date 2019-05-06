FMC +4% following Q1 beat, upward full-year guidance

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) is on the move after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and a 7% Y/Y rise in revenues to $1.19B while raising FY 2019 expectations.

FMC says Q1 Latin America sales gained 30% Y/Y and greater than 40% excluding forex, driven mainly by Brazil, with strong growth in sales for cotton, soybean and sugarcane applications, and strong pricing across the region; North America sales rose 7%, driven by demand in pre-emergent herbicides for soybeans and insecticides for tree fruits and vegetables.

FMC issues above consensus earnings guidance for Q2, seeing EPS of $1.60-$1.70 vs. $1.57 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $1.185B-$1.215B vs. $1.21B consensus.

For the full year, FMC sees EPS of $5.62-$5.82, raised from its previous guidance of $5.55-$5.75 and mostly above $5.64 consensus, on revenues of $4.5B-$4.6B from $4.45B-$4.55B previously and $4.52B consensus.