Occidental bid called 'superior proposal' by Anadarko board

Anadarko Petroleum's (NYSE:APC) board says Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) revised acquisition proposal constitutes a "superior proposal," giving OXY the edge over Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in its pursuit of APC, at least for now.

According to the CVX deal terms, the company now has until May 10 to propose revisions to its previous offer or make another proposal.

CVX likely would need to "match or beat Oxy’s $76/share offer to carry the day at this point," says Drillinginfo's Andrew Dittmar.

CVX would still walk away "in a good position" if it loses the bidding war, Morgan Stanley analysts say, as "management shows its commitment to capital discipline and has $1B of extra cash from the breakup fee."

But an OXY win would block CVX from advancing some its top priorities, including growing its U.S. shale footprint; a tie-up with APC would give CVX a 75-mile-wide strip of continuous land in the Permian Basin, making it easier for the company to expand its large-scale drilling operations.

An OXY-APC deal also would spoil CVX's hopes of pumping more oil from the Gulf of Mexico without investing in new multi-billion dollar offshore production hubs, prevent CVX from taking over APC's liquefied natural gas export project in Mozambique and handing control of the project over to Total (NYSE:TOT).

Wood Mackenzie had caled CVX's deal to buy APC as transformative, saying it would establish the company as the fourth "UltraMajor" alongside BP, Exxon and Shell.